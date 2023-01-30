TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. Freezing showers likely NW. Highs in the low-30s NW to upper-40s SE. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers. Freezing showers likely NW. Lows in the low-30s NW to low-40s SE. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 80% chance of rain. Freezing rain likely NW. Highs in the low-30s NW to upper-40s SE. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain. Low: 32. High: 40. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. Low: 36. High: 43. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 33. High: 53. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 32. High: 59. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 42. High: 62. Wind: W 10 mph.