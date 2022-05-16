TODAY: Decreasing clouds, warm, and humid. High: 90. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 70. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and trending a little warmer. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 72. High: 93. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 71. High: 92. Winds: S 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 93. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms as we begin to see a more active weather pattern settles in. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 90. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of isolated showers and storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 67. High: 84. Winds: NE 10 MPH