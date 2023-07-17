TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-90s to lower-100s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-70s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-100s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 80. High: 101. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 79. High: 100. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain and storms at night. Low: 79. High: 99. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 78. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 76. High: 93. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.