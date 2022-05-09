TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with very warm temperatures. High: 93. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 72. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and hot. High: 92. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Low: 70. High: 91. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Low: 68. High: 92. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 93. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with more afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 69. High: 90. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: A couple more afternoon pop-up showers. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 68. High: 89. Winds: NW 10 MPH.