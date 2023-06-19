TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms late. Highs in the upper-90s, with the heat index topping out between 110 and 115. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Lows in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: A mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-90s to low-100s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 77. High: 96. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 73. High: 94. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 73. High: 95. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and hotter. Low: 75. High: 98. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 99. Wind: S 10-15 mph.