TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms, mainly south of I-20. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: NE 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy early, with clouds gradually decreasing late. Lows in the upper-60s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-90s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 68. High: 95. Wind: E 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 71. High: 95. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 95. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: S 5-10 mph.