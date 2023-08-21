TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-100s and the heat index topping out in the low-110s. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-100s and the heat index topping out in the low-110s. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 78. High: 106. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hotter. A 10% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 80. High: 108. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms. Low: 80. High: 107. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms. Low: 79. High: 106. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms. Low: 77. High: 103. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.