TODAY: Partly cloudy through 9 am, then mostly sunny. Highs in the low-to-mid-90s. Wind: S 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, through midnight, then gradually becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the low-70s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy early, followed by mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: S 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 72. High: 93. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72. High: 89. Wind: N 5 mph.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70. High: 89. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 68. High: 92. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 71. High: 93. Wind: S 5-10 mph.