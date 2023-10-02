TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-90s. Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-90s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 74. High: 84. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 76. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Low: 67. High: 77. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 59. High: 75. Wind: N 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 53. High: 79. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.