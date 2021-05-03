Monday Morning Forecast: Hot and humid afternoon

Today: Mostly sunny afternoon with humid and gusty winds. High temperatures close to 90 with feel like temps in the low 90’s. Winds out of the south 15 mph with gusts 20-25mph. Mostly dry through the day with an isolated chance for a storm in the evening going into the night. The best chance for showers and storms remains north of I-20 going into the night.

Tonight: An isolated chance for a shower or storm tonight. Warm with temperatures near 70 until the front moves through which could cool us down a little into the morning. Showers will continue on to the southeast early into Tuesday. Winds shift from the south to the north overnight as the front passes by. Chance for rain 30%.

Tuesday: Showers and storms ending early Tuesday. High temperatures in the upper 70’s with sunshine by the end of the day. Winds shift to the north as the front passes early in the day.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with high temperatures around 80. Winds shift back to the south 10 mph. Dry for the middle of the week.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with high’s around 80 in the afternoon. Winds out of the west as a dry front passes through shifting winds to the west north west in the morning.

Friday: A few clouds and mostly dry. High’s in the low 80’s in the afternoon. Winds out of the south 10 mph keeping us warm to start the weekend.