TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot and humid. Highs around 100, with an afternoon heat index around 105. Wind: S 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas towards daybreak. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low-100s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. A 10% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 76. High: 101. Wind: S 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 77. High: 101. Wind: S 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 78. High: 102. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 79. High: 103. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 79. High: 102. Wind: S 10 mph.