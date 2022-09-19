TODAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the low-70s. Wind: S 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and slightly less humid. Low: 71. High: 97. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and noticeably less humid. Low: 72. High: 98. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 70. High: 96. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and staying hot. Low: 71. High: 97. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 71. High: 94. Wind: S 5-10 mph.