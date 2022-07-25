TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in the afternoon. A 10% chance of showers and storms along and north of the I-20 corridor. Highs in the low-100s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low-100s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 77. High: 101. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies and hot. Low: 77. High: 102. Wind: S 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 78. High: 99. Wind: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 78. High: 97. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 77. High: 98. Wind: S 10 mph.