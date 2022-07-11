TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. A 10% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Highs in the lower-100s. Peak heat index between 106 and 111. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-70s. Wind: E 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the lower-100s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20-30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 77. High: 101. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10-20% of rain and storms. Low: 74. High: 99. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 74. High: 99. Wind: E 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 73. High: 100. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 101. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.