TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms, mainly along and north of I-20. Highs in the upper-90s north to the mid-100s south. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a 10% chance of rain and storms. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid-to-upper-90s. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 65. High: 97. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and hotter. Low: 69. High: 103. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hotter. Low: 76. High: 105. Wind: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 77. High: 105. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 78. High: 104. Wind: S 10 mph.