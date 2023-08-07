TODAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms north of I-20. Highs in the low-100s, with the afternoon heat index between 110 and 115 degrees. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a 20% chance of rain and storms north of I-20. Lows in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-100s. Wind: 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 82. High: 102. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 82. High: 104. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 82. High: 105. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a 10% chance of rain and storms at night. Low: 81. High: 103. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 80. High: 101. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.