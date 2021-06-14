Monday Morning Forecast: Hot & sunny afternoon, heat index: 100+

Today: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 90’s. Afternoon heat index values in the 100-105 range. A heat advisory is around for Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Henderson, Van Zandt, Angelina, Anderson, San Augustine, Sabine, and Shelby counties until 7pm. A very muggy afternoon will continue into the evening with those warmer temperatures sticking around. A very isolated chance for a shower or storm popping up in the afternoon towards the south. Winds ENE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Warm and muggy in the mid 70’s. Mostly dry with partly cloudy conditions overnight.

Tuesday: Another hot afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 90’s. Heat index staying in the low 100’s. More sunshine throughout the day into the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with another hot afternoon. High temperatures in the low to mid 90’s again during the day. Heat index values staying over 100 again through the afternoon.

Thursday: Mostly sunny afternoon with high temperatures in the low 90’s. Heat index back in the low 100’s. Mostly dry with an afternoon pop up shower or storm mainly south. Isolated chances for rain around 20%.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot again to start the weekend. High temperatures in the low 90’s with heat index temperatures above 100 again. An isolated afternoon shower or storm is possible again. Chance for a storm 20%.