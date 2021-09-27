Monday Morning Forecast: Humidity returns this week

TODAY: Generally sunny with a few passing clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will trend a couple of degrees warmer. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear skies to start out in the late evening. However, clouds will slowly increase with humidity increasing clouds. Low: 71. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Due to rain chances in the afternoon. Temperatures should be a degree cooler due to clouds and showers in the area. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 89. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a couple of waves of showers and thunderstorms. One will be in the morning for Deep East Texas, our central and northern counties will see a round of their own in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 72. High: 84. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, hot and humid in the afternoon with storms in the area. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 71. High: 88. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with more showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 70. High: 84. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers here and there. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 69. High: 83. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and a little drier. Low: 67. High: 84. Winds: East 5 MPH.