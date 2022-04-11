TODAY: One or two storms will be possible this afternoon. Storm chances are relatively low but if storms can fire, they will have the potential of becoming severe quickly. Otherwise, warm, humid, and breezy. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 86. Winds: S 20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with an isolated shower/storm early. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 69. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Afternoon and evening storms are more likely. All modes of severe weather will be a possibility. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 84. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Another chance of strong to severe thunderstorms especially before 2 PM. Otherwise, conditions will remain warm, humid, and breezy. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 68. High: 82. Winds: W 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures. Low: 49. High: 76. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 50. High: 77. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. High: 82. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers and storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 65. High: 84. Winds: S 10 MPH.