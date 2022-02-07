TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild as any precipitation will be hundreds of miles away from our area. High: 57. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly with temperatures near freezing. Low: 32. Winds: W 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: More sunshine expected and slightly warmer. High: 63. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 38. High: 64. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 39. High: 65. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low; 40. High: 68. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of isolated showers. Temperatures will trend a little cooler. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 43. High: 62. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 30. High: 58. Winds: NW 10 MPH.