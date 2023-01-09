TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-to-upper-40s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms at night. Low: 60. High: 77. Wind: SW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Low: 54. High: 61. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 39. High: 58. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 35. High: 63. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain at night. Low: 59. High: 69. Wind: S 10-15 mph.