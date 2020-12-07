Monday Morning Forecast: Mild start to work week

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 61. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly. Low: 38. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 67. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly and warm. Low: 41. High: 70. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with rain possibly returning to the region late in the the nighttime. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 46. High: 68. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a wave of rain moving through the region. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 57. High: 67. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few stray showers in the morning. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 44. High: 56. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 38. High: 54. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.