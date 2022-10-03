TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-50s. Wind: E 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-80s. A few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine and warm. Low: 56. High: 88. Wind: NE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 58. High: 89. Wind: E 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 61. High: 87. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Cooler. Low: 60. High: 80. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Low: 55. High: 81. Wind: E 5 mph.