TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms, especially along and north of the I-30 corridor. Highs in the low-to-mid-90s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms, especially along and north of the I-30 corridor. Lows in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms, decreasing to a 20% chance in Deep East Texas. Highs in the low-to-mid-90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms, mainly along and north of the I-20 corridor. Low: 73. High: 93. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 72. High: 95. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 98. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 77. High: 98. Wind: S 10-15 mph.