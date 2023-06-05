TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Lows in the upper-60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-80s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 67. High: 89. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 90. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 91. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 70. High: 92. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 93. Wind: S 10-15 mph.