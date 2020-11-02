Monday Morning Forecast: More sunshine will highlight the week

TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 68. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 42. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 72. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 47. High: 74. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 54. High: 76. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 55. High: 74. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Lots of sunshine and warm. Low: 53. High: 76. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 61. High: 77. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

