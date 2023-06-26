TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms, mainly in the morning and mainly north of I-20. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear early, followed by partly cloudy skies after midnight. Lows in the upper-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-90s to lower-100s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 78. High: 100. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hotter. Low: 79. High: 101. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 79. High: 102. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms at night. Low: 79. High: 100. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 79. High: 98. Wind: S 10-15 mph.