Monday Morning Forecast: Much cooler week expected

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies and cool. Pockets of rain are expected through the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 63. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers in the area. Chance rain: 30%. Low: 54. NE 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Cloudy and cool with a few showers in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 65. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

WEDNEDAY: Cloudy and remaining cool with additional showers. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 55. High: 66. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 46. High: 61. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 44. High: 64. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 47. High: 66. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 48. High: 69. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.