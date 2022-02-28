TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 64. Winds: East 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cold. Low: 39. Winds: South 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and warmer. High: 70. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 42. High: 73. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: More clouds and warm. Low: 43. High: 75. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 52. High: 76. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and a storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 61. High: 78. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 62. High: 79. Winds: S 15 MPH.