TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. A 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Highs in the low-to-mid-100s. Heat index up to 113 degrees. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-100s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 80. High: 106. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 80. High: 105. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 80. High: 104. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Ample sunshine. Low: 79. High: 103. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and storms at night. Low: 79. High: 102. Wind: S 10-15 mph.