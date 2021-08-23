Monday Morning Forecast: Nearing 100° through mid-week

Heat Advisory will continue for east & southeast counties today. Some heat indicies nearing 110° Monday afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hotter. High: 98. Wind: SW to South 5 mph. Feels like temperatures above 105°, perhaps as high as 110° in the afternoon in SE counties.

TONIGHT: Clear and warm. Temperatures fall to the 80s this evening, and overnight to the middle/lower 70s. Wind: South, SW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine, very hot and humid. High: 99. Wind: South 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Still very hot with a partly cloudy sky. A 20% chance of rain for the afternoon. Low: 77. High: 97. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Small rain chances, otherwise staying hot. Partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Still hot and humid with passing clouds. A few t-storms in the afternoon, 20% probability. Low: 75. High: 95. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of rain or storms. Muggy and humid. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A few more t-storms possible in the afternoon, the chance at 20%. Low: 75. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

