Monday Morning Forecast: Our next storm system arrives Wednesday

TODAY: Morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine. Highs in the upper-80s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with clouds increasing towards sunrise. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: E 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: SE 10 mph. Chance of rain: 10%.

WEDNESDAY: Periods of rain and storms, with a few strong to severe storms possible. Lows in the low-70s and highs in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: S 15 mph, gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain: 70%.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid-50s and highs in the low-70s. Wind: NW 20 mph, gusts up to 35 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. Lows in the low-50s and highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: 20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with lows in the upper-40s and highs in the low-70s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Ample sunshine with lows in the upper-40s and highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.