Monday Morning Forecast: Plenty of sunshine will lead to mild temperatures today

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 64. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly but not as cold. Low: 42. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy, warm, and windy. High: 72. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of showers in Deep East Texas. Low: 56. High: 65. Chance of rain: 10%-20%. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and much colder. Low: 33. High: 43. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and still cold. Low: 26. High: 46. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and still cold. Low: 27. High: 47. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 29. High: 56. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51