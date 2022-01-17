Monday Morning Forecast: Plenty of sunshine will lead to mild temperatures today

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 64. Winds: SE 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly but not as cold. Low: 42. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy, warm, and windy. High: 72. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of showers in Deep East Texas. Low: 56. High: 65. Chance of rain: 10%-20%. Winds: SW 15 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and much colder. Low: 33. High: 43. Winds: NE 15 MPH.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and still cold. Low: 26. High: 46. Winds: NE 10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and still cold. Low: 27. High: 47. Winds: E 10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 29. High: 56. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.