Monday Morning Forecast: Quiet day expected, late week gets interesting

TODAY: Passing clouds and warmer temperatures are expected for today. High: 67. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low: 53. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and warm. High: 68. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Rain chances will increase in the evening, otherwise it’ll be cloudy and cooler. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 52. High: 61. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: A cold rain is likely, especially in the morning when the cold front will be making its way through the area. Expect much colder and drier condition by the afternoon. Unfortunately we’re still going to be seeing plenty of of clouds in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 42. High: 43. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and chilly. Low: 30. High: 42. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: A cold rain is possible while temperatures remain cold. Low: 28. High: 41. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected as we await another wave of precipitation that could be mixed with some sleet arriving in the evening. Chance of precipitation: 20%. Winds: N 15 MPH.