Monday Morning Forecast: Quiet start to full first week of 2021

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm: High: 67. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and chilly. Low: 39. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 65. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Rain chances will be increasing as a cold front approaches from the west. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 50. High: 58. Winds: W 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 38. High: 52. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and colder. Low: 35. High: 49. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 34. High: 48. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Rain is expected when another disturbance begins to make it’s way through the area. The systems exact timing and track will determine how cold it’ll be. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 40. High: 47. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.