Monday Morning Forecast: Quiet start to the week

TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 76. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Generally clear skies before midnight with clouds increasing after midnight. Mostly cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures are expected by daybreak tomorrow morning. Low: 52. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Clouds will slowly decrease through the day and we’ll be left with a few passing clouds in the afternoon. High: 78. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Slightly warmer with clouds slowly increasing in the afternoon. NW areas will see a slim chance of rain later in the evening as a front approaches from Oklahoma. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 58. High: 78. Winds: S 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Rain chances will increase very early Thursday morning as the front slides through the area. Most of the rain is done by noontime. The afternoon will give us clearer skies and cooler temperatures. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 62. High: 72. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 45. High: 66. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and about as cool. Low: 37. High: 64. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, and breezy. Low: 42. High: 70. Winds: S 15 MPH.