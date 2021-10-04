Monday Morning Forecast: Quiet week of weather ahead

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies and dry. High: 86. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 59. Winds: North 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine and mild. High: 85. Winds: N 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 61. High: 86. Winds: East 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: More sun and slightly warmer. Low: 63. High: 87. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and trending warmer. Low: 64. High: 89. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and very warm. Low: 66. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Sunny and very warm. Low: 65. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

