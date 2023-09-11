TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 82. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 70. High: 80. Wind: E 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 68. High: 82. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storm. Low: 65. High: 85. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 64. High: 87. Wind: N 5-10 mph.