TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 20% of showers in northwestern areas. Lows in the upper-60s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 83. Wind: SE 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 80. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 70. High: 81. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 82. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 67. High: 80. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.