TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers, mainly in the morning and in Deep East Texas. Highs in the low-70s. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the mid-40s. Wind: N 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: N 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with our first freeze of the season possible in the morning. Low: 34. High: 65. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine and warmer. Low: 42. High: 76. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 50. High: 83. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Ample sunshine and warm. Low: 56. High: 85. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 58. High: 84. Wind: S 15 mph.