Monday Morning Forecast: Rain likely to start the week

SOME SHOWERS WILL FALL (ESPECIALLY DEEP EAST TEXAS) THIS AFTERNOON RESULTING IN LESS THAN AN INCH OF RAIN

TODAY: A few showers are expected by late morning in Deep East Texas. A few showers will creep up to the north and some rain will fall along I 20 but not as much. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 55. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few showers, especially earlier in the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 42. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Cool with decreasing clouds throughout the day. High: 56. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures and a cold front. Low: 30. High: 49. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with slightly warmer temperatures. Low: 33. High: 56. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cooler again. Low: 38. High: 51. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 30. High: 60. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 38. High: 62. Winds: SW 10 MPH.