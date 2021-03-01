Monday Noon Forecast: Rainy start to March

TODAY: Scattered showers are likely throughout the afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times but a breezy NE wind will hold our temperatures in the 50s this afternoon. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 52. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: On & off showers and chilly conditions are expected. Chance of rain: 70%. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with an early chance at a few showers. We should see a few breaks in the clouds in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 53. Winds: N 10 MPH.

WEDENSDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Low: 36. High: 64. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and warm. Low: 43. High: 67. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: A few isolated showers are expected for some. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 46. High: 63. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Low: 44. High: 62. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 40. High: 65. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.