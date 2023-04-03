TODAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper-80s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain storms early. Lows in the low-70s. Wind: S 20-25 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Severe weather possible. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: S 20-25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms, mainly in the morning. Severe weather possible. Low: 60. High: 69. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain, increasing to a 70% chance in Deep East Texas. Low: 51. High: 65. Wind: NE 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain, increasing to a 70% chance in Deep East Texas. Low: 51. High: 63. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 54. High: 70. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Low: 58. High: 78. Wind: E 5-10 mph.