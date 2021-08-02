Monday Morning Forecast: Scattered shower and thunderstorms expected today

TODAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day. Some storms may contain some lightning and heavy rain. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 94. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Most of the rain will come to an end by 10 PM. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies are expected following our rain chances. Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 71. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a shower or two in Deep East Texas. Otherwise, it’ll be warm and dry for the rest of the area. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 90. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and trending a little warmer. Low: 72. High: 92. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected as we continue to climb the temperature ladder. Low: 73. High: 94. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 74. High: 96. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending warmer. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: S 15 MPH.