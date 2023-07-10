TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-to-mid-90s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a 20% chance of rain and storms, mainly north of I-20. Lows in the upper-70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hotter. Low: 79. High: 97. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 78. High: 98. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 99. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 78. High: 98. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 79. High: 97. Wind: S 10-15 mph.