ALL modes of severe weather are possible this evening and tonight. If a warning is issued, have a way to receive alerts.

TODAY: A couple of showers and storms cannot be ruled out this morning, most of them won’t be severe. Showers and storms will increase in coverage/intensity in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 71. Winds: SE 20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain and storm coverage will continue through early tomorrow morning. All modes of severe weather are expected overnight. Heavy rain will increase the threat of flash flooding in Deep East Texas by tomorrow morning. Chance of rain: 100%. Low: 58. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Rain will continue through the morning (especially East), This will continue the severe threat until 8 AM. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 65. Winds: W 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool. Low: 42. High: 63. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool. Low: 40. High: 64. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 38. High: 70. Winds: W 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 46. High: 73. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 44. High: 75. Winds: S 10 MPH