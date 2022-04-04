TODAY: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. High: 80. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will increase after 7 PM tonight. All modes of severe weather are possible through tomorrow morning. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 63. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Storms will end early, decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 83. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 57. High: 73. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 46. High: 68. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 40: High: 69. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 42. High: 74. Winds: W 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer. Low: 50. High: 81. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.