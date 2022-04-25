TODAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. A front will keep temperatures in check. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 70. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Showers will continue, especially to our south. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 54. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Decreasing cloudy cover with cooler temperatures. High: 84. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and trending a little warmer. Low: 49. High: 77. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures trending warmer. Low: 56. High: 83. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low: 66. High: 86. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 85. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of more showers and storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 65. High: 86. Winds: S 10 MPH.