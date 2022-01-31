TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers. Higher rain amounts and widespread rain are more likely near Houston and Trinity counties. Chance of rain: 30%. SE 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with the possibility of a stray shower or two. Relatively mild for temperatures. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 53. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of stray showers. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 67. Winds: 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers increasing late in the day. Chance of rain: 30%. The best chance of widespread rain will be Wednesday as we track an arctic cold front that could change our rain over to freezing rain and sleet. Low: 56. High: 68. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Rain will change to freezing rain as temperatures fall Thursday morning. Messy travel is expected Thursday morning because of moisture (potentially frozen) on the roadways. This will NOT be a repeat of the February 2021 winter storm. Stay tuned for additional updates on the storm. Chance of precipitation: 60%. Low: 31. High: 33. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies as we warm above freezing Friday afternoon. low; 18. High: 38. Winds: N 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer. Low: 20. High: 46. Winds: East 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. low: 28. High: 50. Winds: NE 5 MPH.