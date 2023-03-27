TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers late. Highs in the upper-70s. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Lows in the mid-to-upper-50s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers in Deep East Texas in the morning. Highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: N 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 46. High: 73. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 57. High: 76. Wind: SE 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 82. Wind: S 20-25 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 59. High: 74. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 52. High: 80. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.